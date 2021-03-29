The link between politics & New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pandemic restrictions have been both praised and derided over the last year as COVID-19 has moved through New Mexico’s communities. Monday, March 29 marks the second day in a row that the state reported no new COVID-related deaths. The last time New Mexico had two days in a row without COVID-19 related deaths was exactly a year ago, on March 28 & 29, 2020.

In an effort to look at the link between politics, economics and New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes, KRQE News 13’s Digital Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra analyzed various data points tied to the subject.

The article was the topic of discussion in a recent extended interview between Sagarra and KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee. Watch the extended interview above for a breakdown of the topics covered in the article and an explanation about the graphics used.