The link between politics & New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch extended interview on what data reveals about COVID-19 politics and policy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pandemic restrictions have been both praised and derided over the last year as COVID-19 has moved through New Mexico’s communities. Monday, March 29 marks the second day in a row that the state reported no new COVID-related deaths. The last time New Mexico had two days in a row without COVID-19 related deaths was exactly a year ago, on March 28 & 29, 2020.

Story continues below

In an effort to look at the link between politics, economics and New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes, KRQE News 13’s Digital Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra analyzed various data points tied to the subject.

The article was the topic of discussion in a recent extended interview between Sagarra and KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee. Watch the extended interview above for a breakdown of the topics covered in the article and an explanation about the graphics used.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES