The link between politics & New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pandemic restrictions have been both praised and derided over the last year as COVID-19 has moved through New Mexico’s communities. Monday, March 29 marks the second day in a row that the state reported no new COVID-related deaths. The last time New Mexico had two days in a row without COVID-19 related deaths was exactly a year ago, on March 28 & 29, 2020.
Story continues below
- Data: A Year of COVID-19 in New Mexico: Lessons From the Data
- Money: New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Dept. begins issuing $600 rebates
- Trending: Navajo woman becomes viral sensation with skateboarding videos
- Weather: Warm Monday afternoon as northeast New Mexico sees wind advisory
- Community: How New Mexico woodworkers helped students create their own space
In an effort to look at the link between politics, economics and New Mexico’s COVID-19 outcomes, KRQE News 13’s Digital Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra analyzed various data points tied to the subject.
The article was the topic of discussion in a recent extended interview between Sagarra and KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee. Watch the extended interview above for a breakdown of the topics covered in the article and an explanation about the graphics used.