The future of sports in New Mexico at a standstill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The shutdown has people hankering for a lot of things and watching a sporting event is right up there. With no end in sight for the ban on mass gatherings, this could be a long year for fans of the Lobos, Isotopes and New Mexico United.

Whether it’s packing the Pit to watch the Lobos, going wild at a New Mexico United match, or relaxing at an Isotopes game, New Mexico’s sports fans are now wondering if, when, and how their teams will return.

“Communities love to gather in these venues, stadiums, and arenas – sports provide that,” said ABQ Isotopes General Manager, John Traub.

Traub said he’s constantly on calls, trying to plan for every possible scenario and awaiting guidance from league officials.”That includes possibly us playing into September and October, we certainly have the weather here in this market,” said Traub.

The United Soccer League just extended the suspension of its season, without fully canceling. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Friday said Isotopes and United events are “off the table” for May and June but he’s still hopeful sports can return in late summer.

“I would expect some more definitive decisions near the end of May,” said Mayor Keller. “Until then we’re just gonna continue discussing and working through the options and monitoring the situation.”

Meanwhile, college sports face their own unique challenges. The University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said not only are they following state guidelines, universities are also awaiting federal guidance as to how to safely bring students back to campus.

Whether college teams will play without crowds or play at all remains unclear at this point. Each team said they’re having to rethink how to safely operate venues and arenas for when things do reopen.

Even the final phase of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s plan to reopen restricts large gatherings “for the foreseeable future.”

“You know, this is new for every single one of us, but I will tell you this – that our priority is absolutely the safety of our employees, of our players, of our fans,” explained Traub.

There are the possibility leagues that have television contracts such as college football and basketball could play without fans to recoup some of their lost revenue. That’s a tougher decision for Minor League Baseball and the United Soccer League since most of their revenue comes from attendance.

“We are here for the fan experience,” said Traub. “And without fans in the ballpark, we don’t have a product.” He said sporting events have historically played a big in bringing people together during tough times.

“No matter how large the gathering is, there’s gonna be quite a celebration when we do open again,” said Traub. “And we are absolutely looking forward to baseball being part of the healing of our city, of our state, and of our country. It’s always been there and it’s going to be there when the time is right.”

