1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing Governor and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico

Tests of quarantined inmates at MDC come back negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center will return isolated and quarantined inmates to the general population after it was announced they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Nearly 80 MDC inmates were tested for COVID-19 this week and all of the tests came back negative for the virus. Inmates who were isolated for 14 days will be returned to general population status Thursday and Friday.

The four inmates who were in quarantine, including the one inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus, their 14-day quarantine period ends on April 11. the 17 MDC employees who had been working with all of the inmates, including those in quarantine, also tested negative for the virus.

Each inmate will be screened before returning to general population status. If the screening does not indicate any current COVID-19 symptoms, the inmates will be cleared to return.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞