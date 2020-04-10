Tests of quarantined inmates at MDC come back negative for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center will return isolated and quarantined inmates to the general population after it was announced they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Nearly 80 MDC inmates were tested for COVID-19 this week and all of the tests came back negative for the virus. Inmates who were isolated for 14 days will be returned to general population status Thursday and Friday.

The four inmates who were in quarantine, including the one inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus, their 14-day quarantine period ends on April 11. the 17 MDC employees who had been working with all of the inmates, including those in quarantine, also tested negative for the virus.

Each inmate will be screened before returning to general population status. If the screening does not indicate any current COVID-19 symptoms, the inmates will be cleared to return.

