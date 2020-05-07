Tenderlove Community Center making masks and bandanas for community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eateries and essential businesses operating as a retail space with a footprint greater than 50,000-square-feet are required to have all employees wear face coverings, as of Wednesday.

This, of course, is one of the efforts being taken by the governor to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. Debbie Johnson, CEO of Tenderlove Community Center, says they are going the extra mile to make protective face masks and bandanas for the community. “We started making masks because we really like to keep our staff busy and we do not want to take them out of payroll at this time because their entire life depends on their payroll,” Johnson says.

Debbie says they are currently out of certain materials for making masks such as elastics or N95 filters. If you would like to donate materials or help, you can reach out by phone at (505) 349-1795 or email tenderloveabq@yahoo.com

