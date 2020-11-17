Temporary closures at White Sands, Carlsbad Caverns National Parks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns National Park announced temporary closures. Back in June, the Cavern was opened to limited guests, and earlier this month food services reopened. Now, they’re moving backward. As part of the governor’s new health order, the Cavern and visitor center, including the gift shop, restaurant, and bookstore are temporarily closed. Park roads, desert trails, and picnic areas remain open.

White Sands National Park is also seeing some closures. While the dunes, trails, and picnic areas are still open, the visitor center and gift shop are closed.

Meanwhile, all State Parks has closed once again. A law enforcement presence will remain in the parks and visitors with overnight reservations will be refunded. The closure is set to expire at the end of the month unless the health order is extended.

