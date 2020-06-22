Telehealth Visiting Program available statewide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local company is providing free telehealth home visits to any residents in the state expecting their first child. CHI St. Joseph’s Children, the largest Visting Program in New Mexico, is expanding services from eight counties to the entire state due to COVID-19. Visits will be conducted through phone calls and video conferencing. Services include educating families on health, well-being, and school readiness.

“For the first time ever, parents in rural areas, where home visiting has never been offered, can now get support while knowing they are keeping their family safe. We encourage social distancing, but through technology, we are not far away,” said President Allen Sánchez in a press release.

The service aims to protect the health and well-being of families, technology will be used to conduct Telehealth Home Visits that includes phone calls and video conferencing. For financially vulnerable families, CHI St. Joseph’s Children is providing pre-paid telephones.

To register, visit www.stjosephnm.org/register, call 505-924-8000 or fax 505-924-8008.