Taxation and Revenue Department extends deadlines

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Taxation and Revenue Department is extending deadlines designed to help taxpayers during the pandemic. The department says it is delaying new collection activities through the end of July. Taxpayers on payment plans will also get an extra 30 days to make payments. They can also request audit extensions. Most collection efforts are expected to restart on August 1.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss