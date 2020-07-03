Taxation and Revenue Department extends deadlines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, the governor is reminding us that anyone traveling to the state of New Mexico must self-isolate for 14 days. Is that rule being enforced? People said they understand that we cannot monitor every single person who travels to New Mexico, but they said the least we can do is man the self-quarantine information table at the airport.

People are traveling to New Mexico. "We are coming from Providence, Rhode Island," traveler Darren Ferrell said. "We are going to Albuquerque and Santa Fe."