Taxation and Revenue Department extends deadlines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Taxation and Revenue Department is extending deadlines designed to help taxpayers during the pandemic. The department says it is delaying new collection activities through the end of July. Taxpayers on payment plans will also get an extra 30 days to make payments. They can also request audit extensions. Most collection efforts are expected to restart on August 1.
