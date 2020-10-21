Taxation and Revenue Department announces phone payment option for taxes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those looking to make tax payments to the state can now do so by phone. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced the new service which will accept credit card payments. The department has closed its payment drop boxes over COVID-19 concerns. Anyone looking to make payments in-person will have to schedule an appointment. Payments can also still be made online.

According to a news release, the new system is available at 866-285-2996, for payments in the following programs: Personal Income Tax, Gross Receipts Tax, Oil and Gas, Combined Fuel Tax, Workman’s Comp Tax, and Weight Distance Tax.