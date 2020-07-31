Tax department extends deadlines for those hit by the pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Taxation and Revenue Department has once again extended its deadline for taxpayers hit by the pandemic. Any new liens and seizures have been put on hold through August 31.

Those facing audits will be offered an extension and some taxpayers may be eligible for penalty and interest relief as long as they meet filing deadlines. The department says most enforcement and collection efforts will resume September 1.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss