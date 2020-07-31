Tax department extends deadlines for those hit by the pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Taxation and Revenue Department has once again extended its deadline for taxpayers hit by the pandemic. Any new liens and seizures have been put on hold through August 31.
Those facing audits will be offered an extension and some taxpayers may be eligible for penalty and interest relief as long as they meet filing deadlines. The department says most enforcement and collection efforts will resume September 1.
