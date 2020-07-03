Taos to provide masks, information to visitors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Secretary of Health Kathyleen Kunkel announced Friday she will be retiring but will remain in her position through the current COVID-19 pandemic. The governor's office said Friday they will begin a nationwide search for a full-time replacement.

“Every single day of this public health crisis has been a physically and mentally exhausting ordeal – not just for the Department of Health, not just for the thousands of health care professionals putting their lives and livelihoods on the line to protect New Mexicans, but for all of us as the people of this state,” Kunkel said in a press release Friday. “I am incredibly proud of the work done by the Department of Health and indeed the entire state of New Mexico in addressing this virus, in mitigating its spread and in doing everything we can to keep New Mexicans safe and healthy. That work will continue until we’ve seen ourselves through to the other side of this crisis. The governor, the medical advisory team, the entire state administration and everyday New Mexicans have shown themselves to be more than up to the task of corralling and ultimately defeating this virus. We will get the job done."