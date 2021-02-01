Taos Ski Valley pledge raises $46K for community

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley has pledged over $46,000 for charity through their annual season pass sales. The funds will go to The Fund for Taos, a grant fund that aims to help those affected by the pandemic. According to a news release, during their annual season pass sale, Taos Ski Valley pledged to donate $5 for each Midweek Pass, $10 for each Weekday Plus Pass, and $25 for each Unlimited Pass. Altogether, the sales generated $46,300 for The Fund for Taos.

“Our highest priority throughout this entire pandemic has been to put the well-being of our community, staff, and guests first, and one way we’re doing that is through our continued commitment to financial assistance for our local charities,” said David Norden in a news release, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. “We are sincerely grateful to our pass holders who helped raise these funds, as well as to all the volunteers, community workers, and healthcare workers who have selflessly shouldered so much of the burden of this pandemic. We are committed to doing what we can to support them, and our entire region.”

According to the same news release, in addition to the funds from the season pass sale, Taos Ski Valley has donated more than $71,000 to the Taos Community Foundation in the last year and pledged to match local community donations to the fund up to $25,000 through the Taos Ski Valley Foundation, the New Mexico affiliate of Louis Bacon’s Moore Charitable Foundation.

“Taos Ski Valley’s ongoing support of the Taos Community Foundation has been essential during one of the difficult times in our existence, and we are extremely thankful for their generous donations,” said Lisa O’Brien in a news release, director of the Taos Community Foundation. “The ski resort has also given back through employee service projects, local education efforts, and leadership through its active role on the local area EC-COAD (Enchanted Circle – Community Organizations Active in Disaster).”