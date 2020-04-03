Taos Ski Valley donates unused food

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley is helping feed people in need amid the pandemic.
The ski resort had to end the season early and realized it had a surplus of food they no longer needed on the mountain. They partnered with food pantry Shared Table to drop off food at 275 homes in a drive-by food distribution effort.
The donations included produce, milk, butter, cheese, eggs, and deli meats. They are planning on making one more delivery.
