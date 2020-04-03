Taos Ski Valley donates unused food

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley is helping feed people in need amid the pandemic.

The ski resort had to end the season early and realized it had a surplus of food they no longer needed on the mountain. They partnered with food pantry Shared Table to drop off food at 275 homes in a drive-by food distribution effort.

The donations included produce, milk, butter, cheese, eggs, and deli meats. They are planning on making one more delivery.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞