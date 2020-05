TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexican community pulled together to show how it’s staying positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town of Taos asked residents last month to record uplifting videos, sharing things they’re enjoying in quarantine or how they’re serving their community. The videos are part of a project called #TogetherTaos.

It includes families playing games together, frontline workers, landmarks around Taos and community members helping those in need.