Taos makes masks mandatory in town limits

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos is making sure everyone in town limits is wearing a face covering. On Tuesday night, town councilors unanimously passed an amendment to the emergency order making masks mandatory. Anyone over the age of four has to wear a face-covering except when eating, drinking, or exercising.

Town councilors said businesses are struggling with out-of-state visitors not complying with New Mexico’s order of wearing masks and hopes this town order will help. Most businesses KRQE talked to said the majority of people will wear a mask or simply put one on when asked. But, some say there are a few instances when people are rude when asked to wear a mask.

“Some people will just storm out the door, some people will do their argument thing and put it on and have it on while they’re arguing, some people will not say anything and just kind of be, you can just tell they’re upset and curt with you,” Bowe Ellis, owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, said.

Town councilors said many people who aren’t wearing masks are out of town visitors, which is something Ellis sees in his shop too.

“People who live here are better participants in that than tourists. It’s not like a guarantee that somebody who lives in Taos will not comply, but we see tourists are more likely to not comply,” Ellis said.

Town councilors want visitors to be educated on the ordinance and know it will be enforced.

“We really don’t want to become confrontational. If it does, there is an opportunity to cite under this. We want people to be aware that we are going to take this as seriously as we can,” Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone said.

“We understand a lot of people coming from areas where there is an explosion in cases. And, we would like people to visit us, maybe now’s not the best time, but if they so choose, that they need to follow these requirements and that the mask is one of them and that it will be enforced,” Councilor Darien Fernandez said at the special council meeting.

Town workers in areas like animal control and parking enforcement will be handing out masks to those who need them along with informational flyers about town rules.

If people continue to refuse complying, police can give out citations which could be a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail. The town plans to have two people monitoring mask use over the holiday weekend.