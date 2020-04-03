1  of  3
Taos implements curfew to prevent further spread of coronavirus

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Mayor has decided to implement a town curfew to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Taos officials point out that while the town is a rural community, much of its population includes seniors, retirees, and those that are high-risk.

The mayor said the new curfew will encourage all non-essential personnel to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Businesses the governor’s office deemed essential, will operate as usual. Those allowed to go to and from work include healthcare workers, grocery store workers, government and utility workers.

A special council meeting in Taos is set for Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss the new curfew. The meeting will be streamed online for the public.

