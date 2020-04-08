Taos gathering uplifting videos for project

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Taos hopes to share messages of positivity and unity during this challenging time but they need the community’s help.

Residents are being asked to record a video enjoying life, performing community service or having fun in quarantine. The videos will be compiled into a project called ‘#TogetherTaos.’

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞