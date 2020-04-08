Taos gathering uplifting videos for project

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Taos hopes to share messages of positivity and unity during this challenging time but they need the community’s help.
Residents are being asked to record a video enjoying life, performing community service or having fun in quarantine. The videos will be compiled into a project called ‘#TogetherTaos.’
