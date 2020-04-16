Taos County Sheriff’s Office putting checkpoints for visitors

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is putting information checkpoints at entrances to the state. Town Manager Rick Bellis says deputies see an average of 160 cars a day, 40% of which are coming from places like Colorado and say they were unaware of the public health emergency here. Deputies are telling out of state travelers they can come here but if they do, they must self-quarantine in New Mexico for 14 days.

“What we have found is a lot of the people will turn around and go home. The people we want to reach the most are the second homeowners and they are not aware since they haven’t watched the news as far as New Mexico,” said Bellis. The town of Taos has also established a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

