Taos County Sheriff’s Deputies see rise in out-of-state travelers

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – People all around the Southwest have been ordered to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic but Taos County is seeing a wave of people coming into New Mexico, seeking refuge.

Taos County Deputies are handing out informational fliers to people crossing into New Mexico. It talks about coronavirus precautions and information on the state’s restrictions. They’re doing this because they’re seeing too much out-of-state traffic. Just a few miles south of the Colorado state line off Highway 522 is where Taos County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting some unusual traffic stops.

“What we’re doing is monitoring the out-of-state traffic and providing educational information regarding COVID-19,” said Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera. “We’re supplying them with a pamphlet that pretty much outlines the Department of Health’s and the governor’s stay-at-home and self-quarantine orders and it also outlines the restrictions that are currently here in the state of New Mexico.”

Deputies said when our state and neighboring states issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus they noticed about 70% of the traffic coming into their county is from out-of-state. “They have this belief that New Mexico being so wide open they can come here and have that freedom of movement here, so they’re kind of flocking here to New Mexico,” said the Undersheriff.

They’re heading to gems in our state, like Red River; which depends on tourists but doesn’t want them importing cases of COVID-19. “People look at Red River and think it’s safe,” said Red River resident Abbigail Key. “I understand that it is their happy place, however, we are a very small community.”

“Hopefully the people from the other states will abide by what our rules are,” said Red River resident Vicki Fisher. “And if they do try to come up here, like the people from Texas to their summer homes, right now what they’re saying is you have to quarantine for 14 days. Hopefully, take that to heart and do that and not get anyone sick.”

Law enforcement can’t stop people from coming into the state but they want travelers to know if you’re coming to New Mexico, know the state’s restrictions and orders. “We understand how hard it is but I think together we can get through this,” said the Undersheriff.

Deputies are setting up two informational checkpoints in Taos County that borders Colorado. They hope to do this at least twice a week during peak traffic hours.

