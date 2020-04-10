1  of  2
Taos County sets up checkpoints for COVID-19 information

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office set up informational drive-through checkpoints at county borders Thursday.

Officials provided handouts to drivers highlighting the public health order as well as answered questions. The department set up the checkpoints at the Colorado state line, along Highways 285 and 522.

They plan to move the checkpoints to Highway 68 and 518 over the next few days.

