Taos County implements curfew

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in New Mexico. On Thursday, the state's top doctor gave a modeling update on where we stand with the virus, and how the state is ramping up testing.

Dr. Karissa Culbreath, Infectious Disease Medical Director for TriCore Reference Laboratories joined Thursday's presentation and explained how the state is rolling out a new strategy called 'pooling,' to expand lab testing.