Taos County implements curfew

Coronavirus New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Thursday night, Taos County will be under a curfew. Only essential workers will be allowed out from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The county manager says it’s over a “troubling growth of COVID-19 infections” and the updated public health order which requires businesses to closed at 10 p.m. The curfew will only apply to the unincorporated parts of the county. The town of Taos implemented similar measures back in April but those expired last month.

