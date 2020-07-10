News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // New Mexico will see 100-degree temps through weekend
Taos County deputies set up DWI, COVID-19 checkpoints

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second night in a row the Taos County Sheriff’s Office will set up DWI checkpoints that double as COVID-19 information spots. The checkpoints will be set up Friday night on Highway 522 and Highway 285. Deputies will pass out information on the state mandates and phone numbers for the CDC and the Department of Health. They’ll talk to people about symptoms and signs of the virus and where they can get tested.

“It’s been overwhelming support and gratitude, especially from the out of staters who are entering New Mexico – because they just don’t know… so they’re grateful that we’re handing out this information,” said Sheriff Jeffy Hogrefe. He says Thursday night deputies screened at least 500 cars at two checkpoints. Roughly half of the cars were from out of state. They did not make any DWI arrests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

