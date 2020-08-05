Taos chocolate factory to close due to pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Non-profits depend on annual fundraisers to keep their operation running but the ban on mass gatherings is making it hard for them to get those much-needed donations. Dinners, dances, and 5Ks are all being canceled this year but these kinds of events bring in the most money for non-profits, and now they're trying to make up for the losses.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico says they've lost about $484,000 being unable to host their normal fundraisers. Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico say they're down about $250,000. Big Brothers Big Sister's largest fundraising event is Bowl For Kid's Sake bringing in more than $87,000 last year. They've been forced to cancel it this year, so instead, they're hosting a virtual fundraiser called Keep Kids Connected on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.