Taos chocolate factory to close due to pandemic

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rocky Moutain Chocolate Factory is Taos is closing its doors for good. Owner Bowe Ellis says the chocolate factory is closing because of the pandemic.

He says the shop relies on business from tourists, something they haven’t seen much of lately. The chocolate factory has been in business for 28 years. There are still a few days left to visit. It’s closing Sunday. 

