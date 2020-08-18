Take the KRQE Survey: Re-Opening Schools K-12

Coronavirus New Mexico

For many districts across the state back to school this fall began online. One of the largest, Albuquerque Public Schools, decided to have the first-month instruction from home, during the pandemic. APS students are not expected to return to the classroom until September 8, pending the Public Health Order. While the students said they are excited to begin the year, it does come with its challenges.

As part of a series of coronavirus news surveys, we are asking parents, teachers, staff, and students how their online learning has been so far.

