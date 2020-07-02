Take the KRQE Survey: July 1 Extended Public Health Order

The governor and top health officials gave a grim update Wednesday about the coronavirus in the state, adding we’re in real danger of moving backward like other states that have had to shut down businesses again because of a spike in cases. The next phase of reopening the state will be on hold for at least the next two weeks while officials work to review more data.

We are looking for your opinion on the Governor’s extending the new Public Health Order which includes mandatory masks and a 14-day quarantine for travelers.