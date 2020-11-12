Take our Survey: Holiday Plans during Coronavirus

Travel is almost always included in holiday plans, but this year the pandemic will most likely alter how we celebrate. And according to the New Mexico Public Health Travel Order, if you have family or friends visiting from a high-risk state, you must quarantine for 14-days.

Equally, any individual arriving in New Mexico from any high-risk state must quarantine for 14-days or for the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter, regardless of any negative COVID-19 test.

As part of a series of coronavirus news surveys, we are asking New Mexican’s how their holiday plans will change this year due to COVID-19.