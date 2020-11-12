Take our Survey: Holiday Plans during Coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alabama Holiday Travel_1523564703789

FILE PHOTO

Travel is almost always included in holiday plans, but this year the pandemic will most likely alter how we celebrate. And according to the New Mexico Public Health Travel Order, if you have family or friends visiting from a high-risk state, you must quarantine for 14-days. 

Equally, any individual arriving in New Mexico from any high-risk state must quarantine for 14-days or for the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter, regardless of any negative COVID-19 test. 

As part of a series of coronavirus news surveys, we are asking New Mexican’s how their holiday plans will change this year due to COVID-19.

TAKE THE COVID-19 HOLIDAY PLANS SURVEY

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss