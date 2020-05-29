Take Our Survey: Coronavirus and the June 1 Public Health Order in New Mexico

Live Now
Coronavirus New Mexico

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that more businesses across the state will be able to reopen Monday, June 1. According to New Mexico health officials, New Mexico reached its peak of cases on May 1. As cases go down, New Mexicans will finally be able to go inside a restaurant, get haircuts workout at gyms and go to the mall, however, there will still be some restrictions.

In our fourth survey, we are seeking your opinion on the changes to the Public Health Order that go into effect June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico.

