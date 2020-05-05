Taco restaurants and trucks gearing up for Cinco de Mayo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, with bars closed and parties banned, taco restaurants and taco trucks are gearing up for a big night of takeout and deliveries.

El Cotorro in Nob Hill usually has a line out the door on Cinco de Mayo. But with the dining room off-limits due to the pandemic, things have changed.

“This year we’re ordering a little bit less than what we would’ve last year just because our numbers are half or a little bit under than what we normally would be doing at this time, Javier Romero, the Head Chef of the restaurant.

Romero said business has been slow since the stay-at-home order started six weeks ago. So this year they ordered nearly 50% of the food they normally would for the holiday. For example, last year they had a thousand tortillas on hand, while this year they have 500. Still, they’re expecting a busy night of takeout and deliveries.

Tony’s Taco Truck near the fairgrounds is doubling what they order on a regular day. His son said they’re grateful for the extra business.

“I want to say thank you for coming here and it’s really thankful for them to come because the thing is, I’m not sure how long we’ll last with this food truck with this pandemic,” said William Gonzalez.

He said with the pandemic they’ve had to raise their prices by about 50 cents. It’s possible restaurants will be allowed to offer limited seating in their dining rooms after May 15.

