1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Suspension of jury trials in criminal and civil cases extended

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg courtroom gavel generic_1520201072026

(KRQE/File Photo) courtroom gavel generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday the state Supreme Court extended a suspension on jury trials in criminal and civil cases until May 29 because of the continuing public health threat from COVID-19. The Court previously had ordered a suspension of new criminal and civil jury trials until April 30. 

The Court’s order continues other precautionary measures previously implemented to limit the number of people who need to visit courthouses and to provide public health safeguards for litigants, attorneys, court employees, and judges. These measures include requiring judges to conduct audio and video teleconferencing for non-jury civil and criminal proceedings, except when an emergency requires in-person appearances.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video