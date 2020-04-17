Suspension of jury trials in criminal and civil cases extended

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday the state Supreme Court extended a suspension on jury trials in criminal and civil cases until May 29 because of the continuing public health threat from COVID-19. The Court previously had ordered a suspension of new criminal and civil jury trials until April 30.
The Court’s order continues other precautionary measures previously implemented to limit the number of people who need to visit courthouses and to provide public health safeguards for litigants, attorneys, court employees, and judges. These measures include requiring judges to conduct audio and video teleconferencing for non-jury civil and criminal proceedings, except when an emergency requires in-person appearances.
