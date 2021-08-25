Suspended Floyd school board member battling COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A member of a New Mexico school board that was suspended for ignoring the Public Education Department’s COVID-19 guidelines is hospitalized with COVID.
Jeff Essary posted photos on his Facebook page of him in the hospital on oxygen and says he contracted the virus. Essary has several posts speaking out about masks and the vaccine. He says despite having COVID, he still refuses to get vaccinated.