SURVEY: Take the KRQE News 13 Face Masks/Coverings Survey

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that employees at restaurants and essential businesses operating as a retail space with a footprint greater than 50,000 square feet will be required to wear face coverings or masks starting May 6 due to coronavirus. She also announced that all essential businesses operating as a retail space will need to require employees to wear face coverings or masks starting May 11.

While people are noticing fewer people wearing masks, they are still seeing people following social distancing guidelines, especially in outdoor areas like parks. KRQE News 13 wants to your opinion on the use of face masks and coverings. Take our survey now; results will be published results Thursday evening.

Click Here to Start Survey

Related Surveys

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss