KRQE News 13 Coronavirus Survey: Economic Impact Payment/Unemployment Insurance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday KRQE News 13 concluded an unofficial online survey. The survey was available to New Mexicans to participate in for just over twenty-four hours. We asked questions on two topics: Unemployment Insurance filing and Economic Impact Payment.

Of the 307 respondents who filed for unemployment for the first time in New Mexico in recent weeks due to COVID-19, 29.52% found the process “somewhat difficult”. Those who filed, 20.30% said they received a response to their case within 1 – 2 days.

When asked, “Do you qualify for the Economic Impact Payment?”, 876 said yes however only .47% said they have received their payment.

