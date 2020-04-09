KRQE News 13 Coronavirus Survey: Economic Impact Payment/Unemployment Insurance

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile Deivices Users In Tokyo_694343

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday KRQE News 13 concluded an unofficial online survey. The survey was available to New Mexicans to participate in for just over twenty-four hours. We asked questions on two topics: Unemployment Insurance filing and Economic Impact Payment.

Of the 307 respondents who filed for unemployment for the first time in New Mexico in recent weeks due to COVID-19, 29.52% found the process “somewhat difficult”. Those who filed, 20.30% said they received a response to their case within 1 – 2 days.

When asked, “Do you qualify for the Economic Impact Payment?”, 876 said yes however only .47% said they have received their payment.

Economic Impact Payment

Unemployment Insurance

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞