Survey details what people miss most during Coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a month since people could go to their favorite places or do their favorite things and its’ starting to get to people. Everything from going to the gym, to sitting on the patio at their favorite breweries and catching up with their friends, people say they’re anxious to get out of their home again.

A survey on Next Door asked Albuquerque residents what they’re missing most. The majority of respondents answered going to restaurants or bars. In the second place, getting a haircut and in third, going to church.

A couple of people said they were looking forward to seeing some of the big box office releases that were going to be in theaters but the pandemic ruined those plans.

“I really wanted to see Mulan. I was like, I can’t wait for it to come out, I think it was going to be out in like April,” said Jessie Warren, an Albuquerque resident.

Mayor Tim Keller hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday discussing the city’s plan to re-open. He says it will happen in phases and will start with precautions like limited occupancy, and wearing masks.

The stay-at-home order goes to at least May 15. It’s unclear how long it will be until people can start going to concerts or sporting events.

