Survey asks New Mexico veterans how the pandemic has affected them

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched an online COVID-19 survey to find out how the pandemic has affected veterans in the state.

“We know many veterans and their families in New Mexico have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DVS Secretary-Designate Sonya L. Smith in a news release Thursday. “We want to see where we can improve our services, and where we can partner with other state agencies to help veterans who need critical care and assistance.”

No personal or confidential questions will be asked but the agency says the results will help them better understand how to better serve veterans and their families during the pandemic.

