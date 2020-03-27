Surprise messages bringing out the best in people

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While tough times like this, bring out the worst in some people, more people are proving it can bring out the best in them.

There are countless stories of people helping others and bringing joy to strangers at this time. Some people are waking up to find surprise drawings on their driveways.

Kay Jantz, who lives in southwest Albuquerque, got a message to have an amazing day. She says it’s such a nice gesture during this time of uncertainty. Family and friends across the state have been doing what they can to celebrate birthday’s from afar. Little Charlotte had a birthday Wednesday.

People drove by with balloons, well wishes and presents. In Las Cruces, a similar scene but in this case, it was police, teachers and community members who created a very special birthday for one of their students, Dominick who turned eight years old Thursday.

He told his mom it was going to be his worst birthday ever but they proved him wrong. Even some of the youngest New Mexicans are paying it forward. 10-year-old Shayla lives in Lovington. When her trip to Colorado was canceled because of coronavirus, she decided to use the $62 she had saved up to buy things other people needed.

Shayla’s mom Tiffany says she is very proud of her daughter. Shayla says she got her inspiration from her teacher at Jefferson Elementary School who, before school was canceled had encouraged kids to perform random acts of kindness.

Many want to make sure healthcare workers know how much they’re appreciated, the staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital left work to find messages saying, ‘If you are leaving, thank you for what you did, rest up’ and ‘Thanks for showing up and doing your best.’

Please continue to share the positive stories in your community through Report It!

