Supreme Court to temporarily stop debt collection orders during public health emergency

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Friday it has provided temporary protections for New Mexicans against consumer debt cases from having wages withheld and some assets taken to repay creditors during the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension goes into effect June 8 and will remain in effect until further order. The court says the order does not apply to money owed for child support.

The Court says it has suspended the issuance of new writs in garnishment and writs of execution for debt collections is district magistrate and metropolitan court cases. The Court says the order is “in response to the extraordinary circumstances presented by the current public health emergency,” and balanced the interests of creditors trying to collect money owed to them while “protecting the due process rights of New Mexicans to claim exemptions and protect their assets from garnishment and execution as provided by law.”

The Court said it took note of recent increases in the state’s unemployment rate and said the current public health emergency has had significant impacts on New Mexicans that include loss of income and wages.