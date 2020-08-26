Supreme Court to hold hearing on public health order business restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear arguments on restrictions that were placed on businesses during the COVID-19 Public Health order on Wednesday, August 26, at 1:30 p.m. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that the government has the authority to level $5,000 civil administrative penalties against businesses that were found to be in violation of the public health order.

That ruling was tied to a lawsuit filed by several New Mexico businesses who argued the $5,000 penalty didn’t apply to them. Currently, under the Public Health Order, essential businesses may not exceed 25% of their maximum occupancy and restaurants can’t provide indoor dining.

Citing a briefing by attorneys for restaurants, the Associated Press reports attorneys say the state health officials are invoking science as the basis for the ban but are not sharing specific scientific findings. New Mexico health officials have cited medical journals, traced outbreaks to restaurants by the CDC, and local infections that have led to rapid response tracing.

