State Supreme Court hearing case regarding possible release of prison inmates during COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will be hearing arguments in a case concerning the possible release of state prison inmates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The oral arguments will begin at 1:30 p.m. KRQE will stream the hearing on this page.

In Monday’s hearing, the court will be considering a petition by the Law Offices of the Public Defender, ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association. They are seeking inmate releases because of COVID-19 health risks in state prisons.

The defense attorneys argue prisons have become hotbeds for the coronavirus because inmates cannot practice social distancing there. Attorneys are asking the court to do an analysis and release non-violent offenders, pregnant inmates and those with medical conditions.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura and Justices Michael Vigil, C. Shannon Bacon and David Thompson will be present in the courtroom while the attorney’s in the case and Justice Barbara Vigil will participate through video chat.

