Supplemental SNAP benefit increases to be issued in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday that households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program benefits will get the maximum amount for their household size for the month of June. In March, April, and May, households that weren’t already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount received an increase to bring them to their maximum amount to prevent food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HSD continues to provide additional food assistance to New Mexicans during this challenging time,” said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division. “These additional SNAP benefits are critical to many New Mexican households and will assist many families facing difficulties.”

The June benefits will be available to recipients on their regular issue date. Those who receive benefits June 1 through 7 will receive their benefits on June 8, 2020. You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

Related Coverage: