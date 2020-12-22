Sunport to offer COVID-19 testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that in a partnership with Southwest Labs, COVID-19 testing services will be provided at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Starting this week, travelers will have the option to be tested while making their way through the Sunport.

According to a press release, a negative test doesn’t permit visitors to do without self-quarantine as outlined in the State of New Mexico’s public health order. Travelers will have the option to purchase an Antigen (rapid) test or a PCR test.

The city states that the PCR test is considered the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing. The testing site is located on the east end of the ticketing level and will be available to travelers for walk-in services daily starting at 5 a.m. According to the city, testing may be expanded to the general public in the future.

“While testing does not eliminate risk, we are happy to offer this convenient option to travelers making their way through the Sunport this holiday season,” said Nyika Allen, director of aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a press release. “This partnership allows us to help those who decide to travel do so with an additional layer of caution.”

Southwest Labs is an independent clinical laboratory that provides COVID-19 testing for individuals, healthcare providers, and businesses. The test results are provided directly to the patient via email or through a secure health app and to the appropriate government agencies including the New Mexico Department of Health.

The City of Albuquerque reports that while traffic through the Sunport is still down about 75% from this time last year, departing passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours ahead of departure to allow plenty of time for testing. Departing travelers are encouraged to check with the appropriate agency at their destination as proof of a negative test may waive some restrictions upon arrival.

