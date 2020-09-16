Sunport survey asks for New Mexicans’ opinion on traveling during COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

Albuquerque International Sunport (Courtesy of ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport wants to know how comfortable locals feel traveling in a COVID world. The Sunport released a survey to learn how people’s approaches to travel have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The survey also asks for opinions on how state residents feel about opening New Mexico to out-of-state travelers. Officials hope the results will help guide how they move forward with COVID-safe practices in the airports.

The survey closes at the end of the month.

