Sunport survey asks for New Mexicans’ opinion on traveling during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport wants to know how comfortable locals feel traveling in a COVID world. The Sunport released a survey to learn how people’s approaches to travel have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The survey also asks for opinions on how state residents feel about opening New Mexico to out-of-state travelers. Officials hope the results will help guide how they move forward with COVID-safe practices in the airports.
The survey closes at the end of the month.
Related Coverage:
- Sunport sees uptick in travelers during Labor Day weekend
- Proposal would give rent breaks to some businesses next to Sunport