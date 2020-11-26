Sunport seeing fewer Thanksgiving travelers than last year

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A quiet day so far at the Sunport in what is expected to be its busiest travel day of the week. Officials say they’re expecting around 5,100 travelers Wednesday. The Sunport has said it’s not encouraging people not to fly over Thanksgiving, in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Sunport’s seven day average as of Monday was 3,800 passengers a day. Those numbers are about 72% lower than this time last year.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery