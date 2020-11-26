Sunport seeing fewer Thanksgiving travelers than last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A quiet day so far at the Sunport in what is expected to be its busiest travel day of the week. Officials say they’re expecting around 5,100 travelers Wednesday. The Sunport has said it’s not encouraging people not to fly over Thanksgiving, in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Sunport’s seven day average as of Monday was 3,800 passengers a day. Those numbers are about 72% lower than this time last year.
