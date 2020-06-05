Sunport expands COVID-safe practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport announced Friday an expansion to its preventative measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among its employees and passengers.

The Sunport has installed plexiglass partitions at all counter spaces and floor decals to provide social distancing guidance. This is in addition to their already enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols which started during the earliest stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Frequent announcements and signag outlining COVID-safe practices are heard and seen terminal-wide and face coverings are required in public areas. Seating throughout the terminal has been reduced an dspaced to allow for proper social distancing, and restaurants and bars will follow he same guidance as they are permitted to open.

In addition to the Sunport’s policies, each airline has implemented its own COVID-safe practices. Social distancing guidance continues from the boarding lanes into the jet bridges, and many airlines have amended their boarding procedures to avoid congestion at the gates.

Employees of Fresquez Companies, who operate the bars and restaurants inside the Sunport, have received special COVID-19 ServSafe training in preparation for phased re-openings throughout the terminal. Employees are now required to wear face coverings and gloves and temperatures will be checked at the start of each shift. Single-use items have temporarily replaced traditional flatware and condiment containers. Retail areas in the Sunport have implemented mandatory face coverings, frequent handwashing, and guidance for safely interacting with customers.

