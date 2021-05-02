Summer of family-friendly activities planned as BernCo enters green tier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the first weekend Bernalillo County spent in the green comes to an end, the city is excited about new openings and events planned. Those include more options for families this weekend. “Our culture is gathering to share food, and experiences and music and all the kinds of things we do together,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, the Director of Arts and Culture with the City of Albuquerque.

Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham changed the red to turquoise framework putting Bernalillo County in the green. Now for the first time in more than a year, the city is welcoming back some of Albuquerque’s favorite activities.

“You can go back to enjoying local musicians sharing their culture and creativity,” said Dr. Sanchez. Starting this month, people can enjoy live music at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater every Sunday morning.

Explora has been patiently waiting for the county to turn green, and in June, they’ll be opening their doors to guests at a limited capacity. They’re even teaming up with The Balloon Museum and The Electric Playhouse to offer a new interactive exhibit.

“Elevation Station is an amazing exhibit they put together with Explora, and Electric Playhouse and something nobody has been able to see,” said Dr. Sanchez. The city is also planning a series of welcome back events that would take place in Old Town, the Rail Yards, Civic Plaza, and the Kimo Theater.