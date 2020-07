ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - As you dine outdoors or order takeout from some local restaurants, you may see one item missing: the line to leave a tip. Metro restaurants say the pandemic is bringing them new ways of doing business.

"The shutdown weirdly gave me a perspective that I wouldn't have had otherwise, just time to look and reflect," said Erin Wade, owner of Vinaigrette. "Service is an important profession. It's an important part of what we do."