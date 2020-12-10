Study shows more women wore masks early on in pandemic

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Who was wearing masks early in the pandemic and who wasn’t? That’s the question a new study co-authored by a New Mexico State University professor tried to answer. The study was conducted over April and May after the CDC changed guidelines to encourage people to wear masks.

“We had a lot of people who did not believe in wearing a mask early in the pandemic and not believing that the pandemic was a serious thing. And so, my field is public health and I know that we always have some people who do not believe science and public health. So, I wanted to see who those people are because the pandemic was a new thing,” Jagdish Khubchandani, co-author of the study and NMSU professor of public health said.

More than 800 people participated in the questionnaire that asked about age, gender, race, and job status. Overall, 76% of participants reported wearing masks and 30% reported wearing gloves often during the pandemic. The study found young people, males, and white and Asian people with higher incomes were the least likely to wear masks early on in the pandemic. It found women, older adults, and racial minorities were the most likely to wear masks in the pandemic.

Professor Khubchandani said there were a number of reasons behind this including that women tend to be more serious about their health and willing to take preemptive measures than men. He also said women and racial minorities are more likely to be in professions deemed ‘essential’ during the pandemic.

“Essentially those who still have to go out and work during the pandemic may have been wearing a mask more likely. Or those who are scared for their health, don’t have the resources to a hospital,” Khubchandani said. “If I was someone who worked in a grocery store, a local grocery store as an essential worker, most likely I’m a woman. Most likely I’m low income. And that would have made me wear a mask more often knowing that my health is at risk but I still have to go out, make the money… it also indicates the gross inequality we have in our society. “

Khubchandani said New Mexico as a state mostly follows these national trends when it comes to mask-wearing early on in the pandemic. Geographically, it is difficult to find where in the country people are more likely to wear masks since some states like New Mexico implemented a mask mandate early on while others still don’t have one.

Khibchandani said he is working on another study about vaccine hesitancy. He said he expects it to follow similar trends like this one, with women, older adults, and racial minorities being most likely to get a COVID-19 vaccination when it is made available. Here is the full study on mask and glove-wearing early in the pandemic.