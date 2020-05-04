Struggling NM families get help from auto repair shop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico business is looking to help families that are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Custom Craft Car Repair in Santa Fe is giving away $500 to six families each. The family-owned business wanted to help not just their customer base but people in need who may be out of work.

People wanting to apply for this help can reach out to the business through their Facebook page or their website. “Us being an essential business and able, we’re still busy, we’re still busy and working. We want to try and help out others who are in need,” said Andrew Gallegos, Co-Owner of Custom Car Repair. They are accepting submissions until Tuesday.

