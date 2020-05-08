‘Stronger Together Fund’ supporting native, immigrant and undocumented families impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local organizations are raising money for immigrant families and other underrepresented groups impacted by COVID-19. Many lost jobs and are left out of receiving government aid.

The New Mexico Dream Team first started fundraising for undocumented New Mexican families impacted by COVID-19, creating a GoFundMe.

“I honestly didn’t think we were going to get to our goal but we received almost half of the goal in less than the first week,” said Felipe Rodriguez, campaign manager for New Mexico Dream Team. As funds quickly came in, they’re realized there were a number of other communities in need.

“We realized how Native families and undocumented and mixed-status families were in pretty similar ways, excluded for relief packages,” said Rodriguez. “The overwhelming need has been that people are getting furloughed or fired from their job and have no kind of paid leave.”

They partnered with the Native American Community Academy Inspired Schools Network for a bigger project: the Stronger Together Fund.

“We’re blessed to be able to support our community and at the end of the day, it’s not about me and it’s not about any one person,” said Anpao Duta Flying Earth with the Native American Community Academy. “It’s about our collective and stepping up and being a good relative in this moment.”

So far, they’ve raised more than $500,000. The $500 stipends will help families with everything from paying the bills to getting groceries.

“They’re struggling and for us the right thing to do is to help them. We see them as our family so we wanted to provide some type of support,” said Tirzah Waconda with the Native American Community Academy. “It really breaks your heart to see these families that you know used to donate to your food drives, used to help create food boxes, and now are the ones who are struggling.”

They’re still accepting applications for assistance for any of these families who need the extra help. Families of NACA students can apply through the NACA-ISN website. Immigrant families are encouraged to apply through the NM Dream Team website with applications available in English and Spanish.

The New Mexico Dream Team says the number of people who have stepped up so far shows the strong connection between New Mexicans. “We’re a state of communities that, mostly communities of color, but also communities that support each other when crises like this happen,” said Rodriguez.

In addition to New Mexico, the Stronger Together Fund will also help Native students of NACA-ISN and their families in Oklahoma and South Dakota.

