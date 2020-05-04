Streets remain empty while Gallup’s lockdown continues

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The heart of downtown Gallup has very few people in sight but plenty of closed signs hanging in windows up and down the streets as the city remains in lockdown until at least May 7.

Exits leading into Gallup are barricaded with checkpoints to ensure only Gallup residents or essential workers are getting through. Mayor Louis Bonaguidi requested the governor to invoke the state’s Riot Control Act and authorize a lockdown in the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This includes limited business hours and directing residents to remain at home except for emergencies.

The mayor said the city is in McKinley county which has the most positive COVID-19 cases in the state and is also surrounded by five Indian reservations including the Navajo Nation which is one of the hardest places hit by the virus in the country.

Mayor Bonaguidi said for the time being the best option they have is to enact this lockdown to hopefully slow and prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s not that we’re trying to have anybody bring it into our community,” said Bonajuidi. “I think the thing is we were kind of concerned about people coming into the community and then taking it home to their families.”

Gallup police said they have not issued any formal citations and have just given out verbal warnings so far. Police said they will begin to write tickets if people ignore the warnings. Mayor Bonaguidi said he is waiting to see what happens over the next couple of days to see if they will extend the lockdown.

