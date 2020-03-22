Old Town businesses react to sight of empty streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most-visited parts of Albuquerque. But these days, Old Town is nearly empty amid Coronavirus concerns.

Shop owners say this should be when business starts to pick up after the holidays. Now they’re hoping their efforts moving forward can help their businesses survive.

“I almost feel like writing a song about the Old Town Coronavirus,” says Cain. And somewhere in that song, the 73-year-old busker might mention something about how the streets of Old Town are unrecognizable and how many of the businesses in the historic district have shut down because of the Coronavirus outbreak. “This is usually the advent of our season,” says David Behrens.

But that hasn’t stopped street artists from creating and some of the local shop owners from opening their stores today. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Behrens.

David Behrens has had his gallery featuring 30 local artists in Old Town for ten years. He says days like Saturday, “Definitely takes the wind out of our sail for me for sure.”

Behrens says Old Town is dependent on tourism and says this is the time of year outside of Balloon Fiesta, where business should be booming. “So, late March and April, this is when we have survived saving up our acorns during the slow season. This is the time where our season just explodes,” Behrens says.

Even though the future is uncertain, “My hope is that the flower of new opportunities opens its petals and we can all smell the fragrance of that as a collective people,” according to Behrens.

Behrens says this is the last day his gallery will be open and plans to self-isolate at home with his family.