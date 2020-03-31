‘Stranger Things’ star donates to New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ is helping New Mexicans.

The series was supposed to start filming in New Mexico but was halted because of the pandemic. Actress, Millie Bobby Brown is now donating 20,000 meals to The Food Depot in Santa Fe.

In her Instagram post on Monday, she said, ‘My thoughts are with the great people and crew from Santa Fe, whom we didn’t yet get to meet.’ The Food Depot says the support will provide groceries to families struggling during this uncertain time.

